SBI SCO recruitment: 35 vacancies on offer, check details
State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 35 vacancies of Specialist Cadre Officer. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is June 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI careers at ht ed
SBI SCO recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for General/OBC/EWS candidates and is exempted for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
SBI SCO recruitment selection process: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.
SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Know how to apply
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Click on the apply link
Register and proceed the application
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification given below.