SBI to recruit 67 pharmacists in clerical cadre, here's direct link to apply

The State Bank of India has released advertisement to recruit 67 pharmacist in clerical cadre.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 05:53 PM IST
The last date to apply for the pharmacist posts is May 3. The recruitment drive is to fill up 67 posts in the bank.(File)

The State Bank of India has released advertisement to recruit 67 pharmacist in clerical cadre. As per the career page of the official website of State Bank of India, the online written test for this recruitment will be conducted tentatively on May 23, 2021. The last date to apply for the pharmacist posts is May 3. The recruitment drive is to fill up 67 posts in the bank.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the career page of the official website of State Bank of India. Candidates who want to fill up the application form can follow these simple steps given below:

Ensure that you have a valid email ID, which should be kept active till the declaration of result. It will help him/her in getting call letter/interview advices etc.

Register yourself online through the link available on SBI website and pay the application fee using internet banking/ debit card/ credit card etc.

Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature and then upload his/ her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page.

In case, a candidate is not able to fill up the application in one go, he can save the information already entered. Once the information is saved, a provisional registration number and password is generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the registration number and password. They can re-open the saved form using registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. This facility of editing the saved information will be available for three times only. Once the application is filled completely, a candidate should submit the application form and proceed for online payment of fee.

Here is the link to apply for SBI Pharmacists posts

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

