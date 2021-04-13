SBI Pharmacist Recruitment 2021: Apply for 67 posts in clerical cadre

The State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of 67 pharmacist in clerical cadre. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the career page of the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in/careers. The last date to apply for the posts is May 3. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 67 posts.

Eligibility criteria:

Education: i) Candidates should have passed SSC or equivalent exam and should have minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board ii) Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Age limit: The candidate should be below 30 years of age.

Work experience: A candidate must be able to give first-aid treatment independently in accidents.

In case of having Diploma in Pharmacy, a candidate must have three years of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder.

In case of having B.Pharma/M.Pharma/Pharma D or equivalent degree, a candidate must have one year experience of a pharmacist or a compounder.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected through online examination and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on May 23, 2021. The call letter of test will be uploaded on the bank’s official website and also be sent to the candidates through SMS and emails. Candidates will be called for interview based on performance in online written test.

Note: Candidates must read the detailed notification before applying for the exam, to check eligibility conditions and other important details.