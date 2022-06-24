SC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 210 vacancies of Junior Court Assistant

The Supreme Court of India has invited application for the post Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through Supreme Court Website, www.sci.gov.in.

SC Recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 210 vacancies of Junior Court Assistant (Group ‘B’ NonGazetted).

SC Recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH/Freedom Fighter candidates. The fee must be paid online using a payment gateway offered by UCO Bank.

SC Recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should posses Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English typing on computer knowledge of Computer operation.

SC Recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years as on July 1.

Here's the direct link to apply

Notification here

