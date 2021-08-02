Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SCB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 24 vacancies of MO, nurse, AE and other posts

SCB Recruitment 2021: The application process for various posts including assistant cantonment planner, assistant engineer, medical officer, nurse at Cantonment Board, Secunderabad has started.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 04:02 PM IST
SCB Recruitment 2021: Cantonment Board, Secunderabad has invited applications for various posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Cantonment Board Recruitment Portal at http://www.canttboardrecruit.org/

The application process is underway and the last day to apply is August 21.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board recruitment vacancy details: Asst. Cantonment Planner-4; Asst. Engineer [Civil]-2; Sanitary Inspector-1; Asst. Medical Officer-5; Pharmacist (Allopathy)-2; Nurses-2; Lab Assistant-1; Dresser-5; Ward Servant-2.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board Age:

The Minimum age limit is 18 years and the Maximum age limit is 25.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board selection Process:

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Multiple choice objective type computer-based examination. There will be a skill test for the post of the dresser. The questions for the examination will be set only in English. There will be no interview for any of the above-mentioned posts. Date, Time & Venue for Online test will be intimated on website/portal www.canttboardrecruit.org in due course of time.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board recruitment How to apply

Visit the official website at www.canttboardrecruit.org.

Click on New User Registration

Select Secunderabad from the drop-down option in the Cantt Board

Select the post you want to apply

Enter your mobile number and click to get OTP

You will receive the OTP on your mobile

Fill in the OTP and validation code (CAPTCHA) and click on submit

Fill the application form and upload a photo and signature

Pay application fee

For detailed notification visit the official website Cantonment Board Recruitment Portal at http://www.canttboardrecruit.org/at

cantonment board vacancies
