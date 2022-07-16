SCIL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2022: Apply for 46 posts on shipindia.com

Shipping Corporation of India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCIL on shipindia.com. The registration process will start on July 16 and will end on August 16, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 46 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Management: 17 Posts

Finance: 10 Posts

HR: 10 Posts

Law: 5 Posts

Fire and Security: 2 Posts

Civil Engineering: 1 Post

CS: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of online examination and final selection process. The online test will be conducted at the following centres – Mumbai (including Thane and Navi Mumbai), Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Guwahati and Delhi& NCR.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category. A non-refundable fee of ₹100/- (Rs. Hundred only) to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/ExSM as Intimation Fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCIL.

