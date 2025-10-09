The Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 posts in the organisation. SEBI to recruit for 110 Officer Grade A posts, check details here (PTI)

Please see the detailed advertisement and the online application link on October 30, 2025 on the website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. General: 56 posts

2. Legal: 20 posts

3. Information Technology: 22 posts

4. Research: 4 posts

5. Official Language: 3 posts

6. Engineering: 5 posts

Age Limit A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on September 30, 2025 i.e., candidate must have been born on or after October 01, 1995. Relaxation in age limits will be given as per applicable rules.

Selection Process Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of on-line examination(s) consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.