SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

SHSB CHO admit card 2021: The State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Community Health Officer (CHO) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.

The State Health Society will conduct the computer-based CHO recruitment examination on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

How to download SHSB CHO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at statehealthsocietybihar.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Important Notice for Equi- percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021’,

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, ‘Click Here’, given against ‘Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021 ’

Key in your credentials and login

The SHSB CHO admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.