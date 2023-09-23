SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: Apply for Field office and Field Engineer posts from September 25

SJVN Limited has notified vacancies for Field office and Field Engineer posts. According to the notification, the application process will commence on September 25 and the deadline for the submission of the online application form is October 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sjvn.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the hard copy of the application form along with the payment receipt is November 5.

Apply for SJVN Limited Field Office and Field Engineer posts; Application process begins on September 25

SJVN Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Field Engineer (Electrical/ Civil), 2 vacancies are for the post of Field Officer (Official Language), 4 vacancies are for the post of Field Officer (F&A) and 15 vacancies are for the post of Field Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical/ Civil).

SJVN Limited recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹590 for General, EWS and OBC category candidates.The fee is exempted from the SC/ST/PwD candidates.

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at sjvn.nic.in from September 25 to October 15. After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the fee receipt to the below mentioned address:

Post Applied for……

O/o DGM (Recruitment)

SJVN Limited

Shakti Sadan, Corporate Head Quarters, Shanan Shimla, HP-171006.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.