Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to fill various scientist positions
employment news

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to fill various scientist positions

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has invited applications to recruit scientists. The application forms are available on the official website stpi.in. The last date for submission of application forms is January 16.
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to fill various scientist positions(HT)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has invited applications to recruit scientists. The application forms are available on the official website stpi.in. The last date for submission of application forms is January 16.

Apply Online

STPI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Member Technical Staff- E-V, (Scientist ‘F’): 1 post
  • Member Technical Staff- E-III (Scientist ‘D’): 1 post
  • Member Technical Staff – E-II (Scientist ‘C’): 1 post
  • Member Technical Staff - E-I (Scientist ‘B’): 11 posts

“Applicants are required to take the printout of the filled in Application Form and signed it and send the same alongwith duly attested copies of certificates (uploaded on the website) relating to qualification(s), date of birth, experience certificate(s), caste certificate etc. by the last date of receipt of application to the Software Technology Parks of India, Plate-B, 1st Floor, Office Block-1, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023. Name of the post applied for should invariably be mentioned on the top of the envelope containing application form,” the STPI has informed candidates.

RELATED STORIES

Except for the post of Scientist ‘B’, selection to other posts will be held through interview. Selection to Scientist ‘B’ post will be held through written exam and interview. “Received application by the last date of receipt of application shall be screened and screened-in candidate shall be called for Personal Interview. Candidate recommended by the Selection Committee shall offered appointment,” STPI has said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
recruitment drive computer engineering
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP