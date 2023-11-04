SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 77 non-teaching posts extended, notice here

School of Open Learning, Delhi University has extended the registration date for non-teaching posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 77 non-teaching posts extended

As per the official notice, the last date for submission of applications has been extended to November 15, 2023, up to 5.30 pm.

To apply for various non teaching posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SOL, DU Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of SOL, DU at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find SOL, DU non teaching posts link.

Click on the link and apply online link will be available.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on October 11 and was supposed to end on November 4, 2023.

The application fees is ₹1000/- for general/ unreserved category, ₹800/- for OBC(NCL)/ EWS and Women category and ₹600/- for SC/ST and PwBD category. The application fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SOL, DU.