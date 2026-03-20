South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2801 posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

South Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of South Central Railway at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2801 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post is April 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized board and must also possess an ITI certificate in the trade notified, from an institute recognized by NCVT/SCVT.

Candidates should be at least 15 years old and must not have completed 24 years of age as of the closing date for receiving online applications, i.e., 11-04-2026.

Selection process The selection of eligible candidates for training under the Apprentice Act, 1961, will be based on a merit list prepared by calculating the average of the percentage marks obtained in both the 10th Class/Matriculation examination (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and the ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. Candidates will be directed to the user details page, where they must enter their registered email ID, phone number, and application number, after which payment can be made. The application fee can be paid online through any of the following modes: Net Banking of SBI, SBI ATM cum Debit Card, Credit Cards, SBI UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SCR.

Detailed Notification Here