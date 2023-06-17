South Central Railway has invited applications for Jr. Technical Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCR at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 30, 2023.

South Central Railway to recruit for 35 Jr. Technical Associate posts, details here (Representative image)

This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Civil Engineering: 19 posts

Electrical (Drawing): 10 posts

S & T (Drawing): 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection criteria includes qualification 55 marks, experience carrying 30 marks and personality/ intelligence of 15 marks.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all candidates. SC/ST/OBC/Women/Minorities/EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees. Fees should be paid in the form of Demand Draft in favour of FA &CAO/ SCR/ SC to Secretary of Principal Chief Personnel Officer and Senior Personnel Officer (Engineering), Office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th Floor, Personnel Department, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, Pin- 500025.

