Home / Education / Employment News / South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 53 posts
employment news

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 53 posts

South Eastern Railway will end the registration process for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts today. Candidates can check how to apply below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 10:10 AM IST
South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 53 posts

South Eastern Railway, SER will close down the registration process for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts on May 7, 2021. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SER on ser.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process was started on May 3, 2021.

To apply for Staff Nurse posts, candidates should have done 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. For other posts, candidates should be Class 10 or HSC pass from a recognised Institute or have ITI from a recognized Board.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to email the scanned copies of the prescribed application along with other documents including age proof, education qualification, experience (if any) to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 6 pm today. If not submitted in prescribed format along with the required documents, their application will be deemed to be rejected.

The selection of candidates will be done through telephonic or online interviews. The date and time for the same will be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course of time. The original document verification of only selected candidates will be done.

South Eastern Railway, SER will close down the registration process for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts on May 7, 2021. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SER on ser.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process was started on May 3, 2021.

To apply for Staff Nurse posts, candidates should have done 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. For other posts, candidates should be Class 10 or HSC pass from a recognised Institute or have ITI from a recognized Board.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to email the scanned copies of the prescribed application along with other documents including age proof, education qualification, experience (if any) to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 6 pm today. If not submitted in prescribed format along with the required documents, their application will be deemed to be rejected.

The selection of candidates will be done through telephonic or online interviews. The date and time for the same will be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course of time. The original document verification of only selected candidates will be done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitment sarkari naukri railway jobs government jobs

Related Stories

employment news

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts

PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:22 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Ajit Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP