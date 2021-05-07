South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 53 posts

South Eastern Railway, SER will close down the registration process for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts on May 7, 2021. Interested candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SER on ser.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process was started on May 3, 2021.

To apply for Staff Nurse posts, candidates should have done 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. For other posts, candidates should be Class 10 or HSC pass from a recognised Institute or have ITI from a recognized Board.

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to email the scanned copies of the prescribed application along with other documents including age proof, education qualification, experience (if any) to srdpoadra@gmail.com on or before 6 pm today. If not submitted in prescribed format along with the required documents, their application will be deemed to be rejected.

The selection of candidates will be done through telephonic or online interviews. The date and time for the same will be communicated to the eligible candidates in due course of time. The original document verification of only selected candidates will be done.

