Home / Education / Employment News / South Western Railway recruitment: Apply for 904 apprentice vacancies
South Western Railway recruitment: Apply for 904 apprentice vacancies

Published on Oct 05, 2021 09:56 AM IST
RRC Recruitment 2021(HT File)
By hindustantimes.com

South Western Railway has invited applications for the various Apprentice posts. The application process began on October 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of South Western Railway at www.rrchubli.in.The last date to fill the online application form is November 3.

South Western Railway recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 904  vacancies out of which 237 vacancies are for Hubballi division, 217 vacancies are for carriage repair workshop, Hubballi, 230  vacancies are for  Bangalore division, 177 vacancies are for Mysuru division, and 43 vacancies are for the central workshop, Mysuru.

Southwestern Railway recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 15 to 24 years as on the last date of the notification.

Southwestern Railway recruitment Application Fees

The application fee is 100. SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

South Western Railway recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of Southwestern Railway at www.rrchubli.in

On the homepage click on the link against the notification

Click on the new registration tab

Key in all the required details

Upload all the documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested and eligible candidates can check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below

 

