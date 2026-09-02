Southern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process has started and will end on September 27, 2026.

Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 4308 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in (Twitter/anbuselvan_tnie)

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This recruitment drive will fill up 4308 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check scorecard here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should NOT have completed 22/24 years for Freshers/Ex-ITI, MLT respectively.

Stipend

Fresher’s - X std: Rs.8200/- (per month)

Fresher’s - 12thstd: Rs.9600/- (per month)

Ex-ITI: Rs.9600/- (per month)

BOI Officers Recruitment 2026: Registration for 249 posts begins on September 10, details here

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{{^usCountry}} During the second year of apprenticeship training, there shall be an increase of 10 per cent in the prescribed minimum stipend amount and further 15 per cent increase in the prescribed minimum stipend amount during the third year of apprenticeship training. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the second year of apprenticeship training, there shall be an increase of 10 per cent in the prescribed minimum stipend amount and further 15 per cent increase in the prescribed minimum stipend amount during the third year of apprenticeship training. Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

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The selection will be on the basis of Merit List prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the Notification. The Merit List will be prepared by the Committee nominated for this purpose by following the procedure mentioned as under:

a) Fresher Category :- Marks obtained in Matriculation will be converted for 200 and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks duly ensuring Minimum 50% in aggregate marks in Matriculation.

b) Ex.ITI :- Marks obtained in Matriculation will be converted to 100 marks ( duly ensuring Minimum 50% marks in aggregate) + ITI marks duly converted to 100. Total marks put together will be calculated for 200 marks and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks giving equal weight age to both.

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c) MLT :- Marks obtained in Higher Secondary (with Physics, Chemistry, Maths & Biology) will be converted for 200 and merit list will be drawn based on the converted marks duly ensuring Minimum 50% in aggregate marks in Matriculation.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee is to be paid through ONLINE MODE. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. The payment can be done through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railway.

Detailed Notification Here