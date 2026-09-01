Bank of India, BOI, has invited applications for the Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 249 posts in the organisation. BOI Officers Recruitment 2026: Registration for 249 posts begins on September 10, details here

The registration process will begin on September 10 and will end on September 25, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria The educational qualification and age limit to apply for the post can be checked by candidates through the Detailed Notification available here.

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Selection Process Selection will be through online test and/or personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/ eligible candidates.

The written test comprises of 125 marks questions out of which 25 marks questions will be asked from English Language and 100 marks questions on professional knowledge relevant to the post. The exam duration is 100 minutes.

The above tests except the Test of English Language will be available bilingually, i.e. English and Hindi. The test of English Language will be of qualifying nature i.e. Marks obtained in English Language will not be added while preparing merit List. The minimum qualifying marks in English Language Test and Professional Knowledge Test will be 35% for General/ EWS candidates.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Merit list of the candidates based on the combined marks obtained by them in Online Examination and Personal Interview will be prepared in descending order for the respective categories i.e. SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ GEN.

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Application Fees The application fee for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates is ₹1180/- and for SC/ST/PWD category candidates is ₹175/-. The payment can be made by using only Master/ Visa/ RuPay Credit cards, Debit cards, Internet Banking, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets, QR or UPI.

How to Apply Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Bank of India.

Detailed Notification Here