IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026: Registration for 13k+ posts begins at ibps.in, direct link here
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026 registration has started at ibps.in. The direct link to fill 13k+ vacancies is given here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has started the registration process for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 on September 1, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Officer Scale I, II, III and Office Assistant posts can find the direct link through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The last date to apply for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B”- Office Assistants (Multipurpose) posts is September 21, 2026.
This recruitment drive will fill up 13706 posts in the organisation. A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officers. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer’s cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale III.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Office Assistant: 8,183 posts
2. Officer Scale-I: 4,256 posts
3. Officer Scale-II: 1,047 posts
4. Officer Scale-III: 220 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fee
The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates is ₹175/- for Officer Scale I, II and III and Office Assistant and ₹850/- for all others.
The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.
BPSC TRE 4.0 Recruitment 2026 registration scheduled to begin today postponed, new date to be out shortly
How to Apply
1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, login to the account.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The detailed notification is posted below for candidates to check complete details. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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