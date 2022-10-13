Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Southern Railway to recruit Level 1 & 2 posts against scouts and guides quota

employment news
Published on Oct 13, 2022 12:43 PM IST

Southern Railway will recruit candidates for Level 1 and 2 posts. Eligible candidates can check the details and apply for the posts till November 8, 2022.

Southern Railway to recruit Level 1 & 2 posts against scouts and guides quota(Rajkumar)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Southern Railway will recruit candidates for Level 1 and 2 posts against scouts and guides quota. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RRCMAS at rrcmas.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organisation.

Application and examination fees should be submitted separately in case any candidate is applying under different quota. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Level 1: 14 Posts
  • Level 2: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

  • Level 1: Candidates should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or national apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years
  • Level 2: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination with no less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. For technician category, no other qualification including diploma in engineering will be accepted as an alternative qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 500 for all candidates except the fee concession categories and 250/- for all candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-serviceman/ PWDs/ Female/ Transgender/ Minorities. Economically backward class.

Detailed Notification Here 

