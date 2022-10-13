Southern Railway to recruit Level 1 & 2 posts against scouts and guides quota

Southern Railway will recruit candidates for Level 1 and 2 posts against scouts and guides quota. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RRCMAS at rrcmas.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 16 posts in the organisation.

Application and examination fees should be submitted separately in case any candidate is applying under different quota. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Level 1: 14 Posts

Level 2: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Level 1: Candidates should have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or national apprenticeship certificate granted by NCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years

Level 2: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or its equivalent examination with no less than 50 percent marks in the aggregate. For technician category, no other qualification including diploma in engineering will be accepted as an alternative qualification. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 33 years.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500 for all candidates except the fee concession categories and ₹250/- for all candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex-serviceman/ PWDs/ Female/ Transgender/ Minorities. Economically backward class.

