Home / Education / Employment News / SSB Head Constable recruitment 2021: 115 vacancies on offer, details here
employment news

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), ministry of home affairs has invited online applications for the recruitment of Head Constable ( Ministerial)
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 04:17 PM IST
SSB Recruitment for the post of Head Constable (HT)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has invited online applications for the recruitment of Head Constable ( Ministerial). Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of SSB and apply.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 115 vacancies.

These posts are temporary but likely to get permanent.

The application process is underway and the last date of receipt of the application is 30 days from the the date of publication of this advertisement in the Employment news. The advertisement was published in the employment news on July 24.

SSB recruitment 2021 Age Limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 25.

SSB recruitment 2021 Education Qualification: Candidate should possess Intermediate or Senior Secondary school certificate( 10+2) examination from a recognized Board or University.

SSB recruitment 2021 Application fee: UR, OBC, and EWS category candidates have to pay 100 as the application fee. Candidates from the SC, ST, Ex-Serviceman, and female candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply for the SSB Head constable recruitment 2021

SSB recruitment 2021 How to apply

Visit the official website of SSB at http://www.ssbrectt.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the link given to apply

Register yourself and fill in all the required details

Upload your documents and signature

Pay the application fee

NOTE: Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in

Topics
recruitment drive sashastra seema bal sarkari naukri ssb
