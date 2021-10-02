Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 51 Specialist & GDMO posts
SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 51 Specialist & GDMO posts

Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:09 PM IST
SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 51 Specialist & GDMO posts(HT)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sashastra Seema Bal, SSB has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for Specialist and GDMO posts. Candidates who want to apply for Specialist and General Duty Medical Officer will have walk in interview on the given date and venue of the official notification. The official notice can be checked on the official site of SSB on ssbrectt.gov.in. 

The interview for all the posts will be conducted in the month of October, 2021. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Specialist 7 Posts
  • GDMO 44 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Specialists: Candidates should have post graduate degree/ diploma in the concerned speciality given the official notice. 

GDMO: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. All GDMO/ Specialists so appointed will not continue on the post once he/she reaches 70 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here 

How to Apply

Suitable and willing candidates will have walk in interview at schedule places along with original and photocopies of all relevant documents and application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for in the State/ area/ region and five passport size recent photographs. 

Topics
ssb interview sashastra seema bal education
