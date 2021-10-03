Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / SSB to conduct walk-in interview for GDMOs, specialist doctors
employment news

SSB to conduct walk-in interview for GDMOs, specialist doctors

Published on Oct 03, 2021 10:51 AM IST
SSB to conduct walk-in interview for GDMOs, specialist doctors (Pic for representation)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will hold a walk-in interview, from October 21 to 26, for selection of general duty medical officers (GDMOs) and specialist doctors. The details of this job are available on the official recruitment portal of the SSB.

Walk-in interview details

“SSB proposes to engage GDMOs and specialists for various locations or formations throughout the country, purely on contract basis,” the SSB has said in the job notice.

The appointment will be for a period of three years which may be extended for further 2 years on year to year basis subject to the maximum cap age of 70 years or till regular incumbent joins whichever is earlier,” the job notice adds.

Candidates may appear in walk-in interview at any locations for appointment in any states subject to the vacancy of the particular location. If the vacancy is not available at a particular place, other option may also be given to the candidates where vacancy exists, the notice reads.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Oil offers apprenticeship in pipelines division; check eligibility

Chhattisgarh police recruitment: Apply for 975 vacancies, here's how 

Join Indian Navy 2021: Registration for Cadet Entry Scheme begins, apply for 35 posts 

SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk in interview for 51 Specialist & GDMO posts
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP