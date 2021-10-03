SSB to conduct walk-in interview for GDMOs, specialist doctors

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will hold a walk-in interview, from October 21 to 26, for selection of general duty medical officers (GDMOs) and specialist doctors. The details of this job are available on the official recruitment portal of the SSB.

Walk-in interview details

“SSB proposes to engage GDMOs and specialists for various locations or formations throughout the country, purely on contract basis,” the SSB has said in the job notice.

The appointment will be for a period of three years which may be extended for further 2 years on year to year basis subject to the maximum cap age of 70 years or till regular incumbent joins whichever is earlier,” the job notice adds.

Candidates may appear in walk-in interview at any locations for appointment in any states subject to the vacancy of the particular location. If the vacancy is not available at a particular place, other option may also be given to the candidates where vacancy exists, the notice reads.

