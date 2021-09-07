SSC CGL 2020 answer key challenge portal closes today: What’s next?

SSC CGL answer key objection link will close today, September 7, at 6 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam between August 13 and August 24 can download the answer key and challenge it, if required. This is the tier 1 of the SSC CGL 2020 exam.

“Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said.

After considering the challenges raised in the answer key, the Commission will prepare a final answer key for the combined graduate level (CGL) exam.

The final result of SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be based on the final answer key of the exam.

Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam. In order to confirm the candidature of candidates in the tier 2 exam, the Commission will issue admit cards.

The SSC CGL tier 2 exam admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.