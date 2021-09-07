Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CGL 2020 answer key challenge portal closes today: What's next?

SSC CGL answer key objection link will close today, September 7, at 6 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam between August 13 and August 24 can download the answer key and challenge it, if required.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 04:08 PM IST
SSC CGL 2020 answer key challenge portal closes today: What's next?

SSC CGL answer key objection link will close today, September 7, at 6 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the exam between August 13 and August 24 can download the answer key and challenge it, if required. This is the tier 1 of the SSC CGL 2020 exam.

“Representations received after 6:00 PM on 07.09.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has said.

After considering the challenges raised in the answer key, the Commission will prepare a final answer key for the combined graduate level (CGL) exam.

The final result of SSC CGL tier 1 exam will be based on the final answer key of the exam.

Candidates who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the tier 2 exam. In order to confirm the candidature of candidates in the tier 2 exam, the Commission will issue admit cards.

The SSC CGL tier 2 exam admit cards will be available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

