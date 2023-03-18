Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CGL 2021 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut-offs

SSC CGL 2021 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut-offs

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2023 08:05 AM IST

The commission has provisionally recommended a total of 7,541 candidates for various posts, based on their merit and preferences filled by them during the recruitment process.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced final result of the Combined Graduate-Level examination or SSC CGL 2021. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2021 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut-offs(ssc.nic.in)

The commission has provisionally recommended a total of 7,541 candidates for various posts, based on their merit and preferences filled by them during the recruitment process.

The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marks:

SSC CGL 2021 cut-off on percentage of mistakes: Module 1 (Data Entry Speed Test of the Computer Proficiency Test)

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

Cut-off on total marks of Module II + Module-III of CPT

SC: 100

ST: 100

OBC: 100

EWS: 100

OH: 100

HH: 100

VH: 100

PwD (Others): 100

UR: 120

Cut-off on percentage of mistakes in DEST for the post of Tax Assistant

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

For more details, check the result notice here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP