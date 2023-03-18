SSC CGL 2021 final result out on ssc.nic.in, check cut-offs

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday announced final result of the Combined Graduate-Level examination or SSC CGL 2021. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.

The commission has provisionally recommended a total of 7,541 candidates for various posts, based on their merit and preferences filled by them during the recruitment process.

The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marks:

SSC CGL 2021 cut-off on percentage of mistakes: Module 1 (Data Entry Speed Test of the Computer Proficiency Test)

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

Cut-off on total marks of Module II + Module-III of CPT

SC: 100

ST: 100

OBC: 100

EWS: 100

OH: 100

HH: 100

VH: 100

PwD (Others): 100

UR: 120

Cut-off on percentage of mistakes in DEST for the post of Tax Assistant

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

For more details, check the result notice here.