SSC CGL 2022 application begins at ssc.nic.in, apply till October 8

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL 2022 notification. The application process started on September 17 and the deadline for the submission of application form is October 8. Interested candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tentative Schedule of Tier-I Computer Based Examination will be held in December 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CGL 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CGL 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the documents.

Make the payment of the application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}