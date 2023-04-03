SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in, check details

Staff Selection Commission begins the applictaion process for SSC CGL Exam 2023 on April 3. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 applictaion process begins at ssc.nic.in

The applictaion correction window will be activated from May 7 to May 8. The applictaion fee is ₹100.

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two tiers i.e. Tier 1 and Tier 2. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer.

For all positions, Paper-I is required. Only applicants who apply for and are shortlisted in Tier-I for the positions of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of the Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) will be eligible for Paper-II.

SSC CGL 2023 registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the credentials and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.