SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in, apply till Jan 4

employment news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 07:52 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2022 notification released at ssc.nic.in, apply till January 4.

SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begin the application process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 on December 6. The deadline for the submission of application form is January 4. Interested candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application from January 9 till January 10. The Tier- 1 Computer Based Examination will be held in Feb-Mar, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approx. 4500 vacancies

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on January 1 2022.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

Direct link to apply

SSC CHSL 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
