Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit cards by visiting the regional website of SSC.
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-2 2019 examination for Central Region.

The commission will conduct the SSC CHSL Tier-2 examination 2019 on February 14, 2021.

Direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019 for the central region.

How to download SSC CHSL Tier-2 admit card 2019:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC at ssc-cr.org

2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 2 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen

