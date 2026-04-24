Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHT Exam 2026 notification. The registration process for the Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026 has started on April 23, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC CHT Exam 2026: Notification released for 84 posts, registration begins at ssc.gov.in

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The last date to apply is May 14, 2026. The online fee payment window will close on May 15, 2026. The correction window will open on May 19 and close on May 20, 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 84 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification here.

Selection Process

The examination will consist of 2 papers. Paper I will have objective type questions and Paper II will have descriptive type questions. Based on the marks scored in the Paper-I; i.e., Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper).

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{{^usCountry}} There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the Question. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I. Candidates are, therefore, advised to keep this in mind while answering the Question. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the performance in Paper-I & Paper-II, candidates will be considered for FRTA/final selection. For final merit, the weightage will be 50% of the scores in Paper-I and 100% of marks in Paper-II. There may be separate category wise cut-off in Paper-I & Paper-II. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the performance in Paper-I & Paper-II, candidates will be considered for FRTA/final selection. For final merit, the weightage will be 50% of the scores in Paper-I and 100% of marks in Paper-II. There may be separate category wise cut-off in Paper-I & Paper-II. Application Fee {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC. {{/usCountry}}

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Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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