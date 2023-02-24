Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in, notice here

Published on Feb 24, 2023 06:11 PM IST

SC CGL Tier II examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CLG Tier II 2022 examination schedule released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule. The SSC CGL 2022 Tier 2 exam will be conducted from March 2 to March 7. Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II exam schedule at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL Tier II Paper-I (Section-I, II and Module-I of Section-III) and Paper-I (Module II of Section-III) will be conducted on March 2, March 3, March 6 and March 7. The SSC CLG Tier II Paper II and Paper III will be conducted on March 4, 2023.

The SSC CGL Tier I result was announced on February 9, 2023. The Tier I examination was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022, in computer-based mode. The scorecard for the SSC CGL Tier I examination was available on the official website from February 22 to March 8, 2023.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier II examination schedule here.

