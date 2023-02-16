SSC Constable GD 2022 answer key expected soon on ssc.nic.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release answer key of the Constable GD recruitment exam, 2022. Once published, candidates can download it from the link given on ssc.nic.in. SSC conducted the Constable GD recruitment exam in January. In the next stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for hysical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

The registration process was started on October 27 and ended on November 30.

To download the Constable GD answer key, follow the steps give below:

Go to the SSC website, ssc.nic.in. Go to the answer keys section. Now, find and open the Constable GD answer key link. Login by entering the asked details. Submit and download answer key.

SSC has also published a tentative vacancies list for Constable (GD) exam 2022.

The vacancies list of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 is available to candidates on ssc.nic.in.

As per the state-wise list, the total number of vacancies to be filled in this recruitment drive is 46,435. For Part I, a total of 46,260 vacancies will be filled and for Part II, 175 posts will be filled.

Earlier, the tentative vacancies of SSC Constable GD was 24369 out of which 24205 vacancies were for Part I and 164 vacancies for Part II.