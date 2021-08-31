Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply
employment news

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021 registration ends today, August 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the steps given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 07:48 AM IST
SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply(ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission will close down the registration process for SSC Constable GD 2021 on August 31, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for GD Constable posts can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The registration process was started on July 17, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25271 posts in various forces. Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University. The age limit of the candidates should be 18 to 23 years of age as on August 1, 2021.

Direct link to apply here

SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2021: How to apply

To apply for SSC Constable GD 2021 posts, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on register now for new account and login for already existing account.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

RELATED STORIES

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees except women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc constable ssc gd constable registration ssc.nic.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NCHM JEE 2021 answer keys: Last date to raise objections is August 30

UKPSC FRO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 40 posts of FRO is August 31

Tripura Police admit card 2021 for riflemen exam released, direct link

MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Today is last date to apply for post of PA
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP