SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply for over 1200 posts at ssc.gov.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled close the registration process for Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025 today, October 15, 2025. SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply for over 1200 posts at ssc.gov.in via direct link here. Application window closes on October 15, 2025.

Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 need to submit their application forms through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Unreserved category candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹100. Those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) categories eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

As per SSC, the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other Examination or selection.

The window to make fee payment will close tomorrow, October 16, 2025, and the application correction window will be available from October 23 to 25, 2025.

The examination will be conducted in computer based test mode by Decembr 2025/January 2026.

SSC, through this recruitment drive, is aiming to fill up 370 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male, 182 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female posts and 737 Constable (Driver) posts.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the recruitment drive:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the login link.

3. Enter the required information to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC.