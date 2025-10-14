Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for Constable, Head Constable on October 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 1200+ posts ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in

The last date for payment of online fee is October 16, 2025. The correction window will open on October 23 and will close on October 25, 2025. The computer based test will be held in Decembr 2025/January 2026.

This recruitment drive will fill up 370 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male, 182 Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Female posts and 737 Constable (Driver) posts.

SSC Constable, Head Constable Recruitment 2025: How to apply To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST)and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. The fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

The Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances nor will it be adjusted against any other Examination or selection. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.