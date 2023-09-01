SSC Constable notification 2023: Apply for 7547 constable posts, registration link and details here

Staff Selection Commission has commenced the registration process for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination-2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is September 30.

SSC Commences Registration for 7547 Constable (Executive) Posts in Delhi Police; Apply by Sept. 30

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from October 3 to October 4. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held in December, 2023.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 Vacancy details: This recruitment drive will fill up 7547 posts of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police.

Vacancy details:

Constable (Exe.)-Male: 4453

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC- and ST- ): 266

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.1)] (Including backlog SC- and ST-): 337

Constable (Exe.)-Female: 2491

SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational . The qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers

SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹100. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee

SSC Constable Recruitment Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the" Notice of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023"

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.