SSC GD constable 2023 registration process to begin from Nov 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to begin the registration process for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 24.

According to the SSC calendar, the advertisement will be released on November 24 and the deadline for the submission of the submission of the application form is December 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in February-March 2024.

As per the reports, this recruitment drive will fill up a total of 75,768 vacancies.

SSC GD constable recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference.

