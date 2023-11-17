close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / SSC JE result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check list of qualified candidates

SSC JE result 2023 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link to check list of qualified candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2023 08:05 PM IST

SSC JE 2023 Paper 1 Results Declared: Check Qualified Candidates List

Staff Selection Commission released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 paper 1 results on November 17. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC JE examination can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

SSC releases JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Exam 2023 paper 1 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SSC releases JE (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Exam 2023 paper 1 results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Staff Selection Commission conducted Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 (Paper-I) in the Computer-Based Mode from October 9 to October 11.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A total of 10154 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Engineering and a total of 2073 candidates have been shortlisted for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The Admission Certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

The final answer keys as well as marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates in Paper-I will be made available on the website of the Commission in due course.

SSC JE 2023 result notice

SSC JE 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Result tab

Next, click on the JE section

Click on the result link

A list of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Electrical/Mechanical)

List of candidates shortlisted in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out