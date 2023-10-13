News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JE 2023 answer key released; know how to check answer keys at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE 2023 answer key released; know how to check answer keys at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 06:49 PM IST

SSC releases answer key for JE 2023 exam. The link to check the answer key is given below.

The answer key for the Tier-I Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract), 2023 examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who have appeared for the JE examination can check the results on the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check the answer key using their login credentials.

The recruitment examination will be conducted from October 9 to October 11.

“Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, maybe submitted online from 13.10.2023 (05:00 PM) to 15.10.2023(05:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 15.10.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

SSC JE 2023 answer key link

SSC JE 2023 answer key: How to check

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2023: Uploading of candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with Tentative Answer Keys”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link

Check the SSC JE 2023 answer key

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
