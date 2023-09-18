SSC JE 2023: Negative marking rule changed, check details
SSC announces change in negative marking for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. Check details below.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change to the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023.
As per the latest notice issued on ssc.nic.in, in paper 1 of the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
In paper 2, negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable in the case of incorrect answers, the commission said.
Previously, for both papers, the negative marking was one third of the total marks allotted to that question.
The SSC JE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023. The exact date and time will be announced later.
Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill a total of 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineers at central government departments.
Here's more information about these vacancies:
Central Public Works Department
JE (C): 421
JE (E): 124
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
JE (C): 431
JE (E&M): 55
Central Water Commission
JE (C): 188
JE (M): 23
Farakka Barrage Project
JE (C): 15
JE (M): 6
Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
JE (C): 7
JE (M): 1
Military Engineer Services
JE (C): 29
JE (E&M): 18
National Technical Research Organization
JE (C): 4
JE (E): 1
JE (M): 1
