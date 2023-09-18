SSC JE 2023: Negative marking rule changed, check details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced a change to the negative marking criteria of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. SSC JE 2023: Negative marking rule changed(ssc.nic.in)

As per the latest notice issued on ssc.nic.in, in paper 1 of the examination, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

In paper 2, negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable in the case of incorrect answers, the commission said.

Previously, for both papers, the negative marking was one third of the total marks allotted to that question.

The SSC JE 2023 exam is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023. The exact date and time will be announced later.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC will fill a total of 1,324 vacancies of Junior Engineers at central government departments.

Here's more information about these vacancies:

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here