Thursday, June 20, 2024
    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check Constable exam result when out

    June 20, 2024 5:32 PM IST
    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce the result of the SSC Constable GD examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination for Constable General Duty vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was held in February-March, and the results are expected next. The candidates should note that the old website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) will not have the result link....Read More

    The SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination for SSC GD from February 20 to 7 March 2024 and a re examination on March 30. The provisional answer key was released and an objection window was provided in April. The result is expected next.

    In the next stage of this recruitment drive, the selected candidates will appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds. The details of these rounds will be shared later.

    As per the final vacancy list, the SSC GD exam will fill up a total of 46617 vacancies at the user organisations, out of which 12076 are for BSF, 13632 are for CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.

    Check the latest updates on SSC GD result 2024 below:

    June 20, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    June 20, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    June 20, 2024 4:21 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: What's next for the shortlisted candidates?

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Candidates shortlisted after the computer based test have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds. The details of these rounds will be shared later on ssc.gov.in.

    June 20, 2024 4:19 PM IST

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Over 46,000 vacancies this year

    SSC GD Result 2024 Live: A total of 46617 vacancies at the user organisations will be filled through SSC GD 2024:

    BSF: 12076

    CISF: 13632

    CRPF: 9410

    SSB: 1926

    ITBP: 6287

    AR: 2990

    SSF: 296

    June 20, 2024 4:17 PM IST

    June 20, 2024 4:16 PM IST

