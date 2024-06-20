SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check Constable exam result when out
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will announce the result of the SSC Constable GD examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The recruitment examination for Constable General Duty vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 was held in February-March, and the results are expected next. The candidates should note that the old website of SSC (ssc.nic.in) will not have the result link....Read More
The SSC conducted the Computer Based Examination for SSC GD from February 20 to 7 March 2024 and a re examination on March 30. The provisional answer key was released and an objection window was provided in April. The result is expected next.
In the next stage of this recruitment drive, the selected candidates will appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds. The details of these rounds will be shared later.
As per the final vacancy list, the SSC GD exam will fill up a total of 46617 vacancies at the user organisations, out of which 12076 are for BSF, 13632 are for CISF, 9410 are for the CRPF, 1926 are for SSB, 6287 are for ITBP, 2990 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.
Check the latest updates on SSC GD result 2024 below:
SSC GD Result 2024 Live: Website to check
BSF: 12076
CISF: 13632
CRPF: 9410
SSB: 1926
ITBP: 6287
AR: 2990
SSF: 296
- Go to ssc.gov.in.
- Open the results page.
- Find and open the Constable exam tab and then the result PDF for the said examination.
- Check your result using roll number.
