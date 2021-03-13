Home / Education / Employment News / SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released
employment news

SSC JE admit card 2021 for Central, MP and Western regions released

SSC JE admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:56 PM IST
JEE Main 2021(PTI)

SSC JE admit card 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the SSC JE recruitment examination 2021 for Central, Madhya Pradesh, and Western regions on its respective regional official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net.

The commission will conduct the SSC JE Paper 1 examination from March 22 to 24, 2021.

Direct links to download SSC JE admit card 2021:

Central Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Western Region

How to download SSC JE admit card 2021:

Visit the regional official website at ssc-cr.org, sscmpr.org, and sscwr.net

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2020 TO BE HELD FROM 22/03/2021 TO 24/03/2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2373 UGT, GT posts till March 14

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in

CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12

Key in your credentials and login

The SSC JE admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc je paper staff selection commission admit cards hall tickets call letters
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP