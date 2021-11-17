SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Exam 2019 revised tentative vacancies on November 17, 2021. The revised tentative vacancies number has been released and is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the revised tentative vacancies notice, a total of 1150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) will be filled for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Candidates can download the revised vacancies notice through these simple steps given below.

SSC JE Exam 2019: How to download vacancy notice

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JE Exam 2019 revised tentative vacancies link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies number.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper I result was declared on March 2, 2021. SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. However, the examination was held on December 11, 2020 for candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}