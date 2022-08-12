SSC JE notification 2022 releasing today at ssc.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 12, 2022 03:28 PM IST
SSC on August 12 will release the official notification for the post of Junior Engineer.
SSC on August 12 will release the official notification for the post of Junior Engineer(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on August 12. The notification will be available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC JE test will take place in 2022 for Junior Engineer positions in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations in the Government of India. This year's Paper-I computer-based exam (CBE) will take place in November.

The last date for the submission of application form is September 2.

The application fee for these positions is Rs100. Candidates who are female, from a Scheduled Caste (SC), a Scheduled Tribe (ST), or an Ex-Serviceman (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

For more updates candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

