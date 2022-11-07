SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II). Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) exam was conducted on December 4.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022”, reads the official notification.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Paper-I results for the 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination on November 3. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for paper -2

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in regularly for updates.