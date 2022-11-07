Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

employment news
Updated on Nov 07, 2022 01:54 PM IST

SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 examination will be conducted on December 4.

SSC JHT, JT, SHT paper 2 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination schedule for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II). Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) exam was conducted on December 4.

“The Commission has decided to conduct the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-II) on 04th December, 2022”, reads the official notification.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Paper-I results for the 2022 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Examination on November 3. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for paper -2

Candidates are advised to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in regularly for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP