SSC MTS 2022 final answer key for paper 1 released at ssc.nic.in, get link

SSC MTS 2022 final answer key for paper 1 released at ssc.nic.in

Published on Oct 17, 2022 06:39 PM IST

SSC MTS 2022 scorecard for paper 1 has been released today, October 17.

SSC MTS 2022 final answer key for paper 1 released at ssc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS 2022 scorecard for paper 1 on October 17. Candidates can check and download the final answer key along with the question paper from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to check the final answer key

Candidates can check the final Answer Key along with Question Paper on the Commission website by November 16 by 5 pm.

SSC has announced the result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 on October 7.

SSC MTS 2022 final answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “ Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021”

Next, click on the final answer key link

Key in your log in details

Check and take print out for future use.

