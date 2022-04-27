Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021 dates released at ssc.nic.in
employment news

SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021 dates released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Paper I (CBE) examination date for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021.
SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021 dates released at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 08:55 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination date for  the Paper I (CBE) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. The Examination will be held from July 5 to July 22. The application process is underway and  the last date for the submission of application is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The window for Application Form Correction  and online payment of Correction Charges will be activated from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The computer based examination paper 1 will be held July 2022.

As per the addendum released on the official website of SSC this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and login to the portal

Key in the required details

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice here

Check Vacancy details here

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP