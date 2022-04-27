SSC MTS and Havaldar Paper 1 Exam 2021 dates released at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the examination date for the Paper I (CBE) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021. The Examination will be held from July 5 to July 22. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can do so through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The window for Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges will be activated from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The computer based examination paper 1 will be held July 2022.

As per the addendum released on the official website of SSC this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3698 MTS vacancies and 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and login to the portal

Key in the required details

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check notice here

Check Vacancy details here

