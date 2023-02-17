SSC MTS Exam 2022 registration for 12523 posts ends today, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission will close down SSC MTS Exam 2022 registration on February 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The last date for making online fee payment is till February 19 and payment through challan last date is February 20, 2023. Correction window will open on February 23 and will close on February 24, 2023. The computer- based test will be conducted in April 2023. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC MTS Exam 2022

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Login to the account by entering the credentials and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12523 vacancies in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 17, 2023 and will end today, February 17, 2023. Candidates can check the official site of SSC.