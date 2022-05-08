SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2021: Correction window closes tomorrow

Staff Selection Commission will close the application correction for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 tomorrow, on May 9. Candidates who wist to make changes in their application form can do so through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

“The window for application form correction will be opened from 05.05.2022 to 09.05.2022. Any Candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period,” reads the official notification.

The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3603 posts in the organisation.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Login to the account by entering the details

Make changes in the application form and click on submit

Once done, click on submit

Download the confirmation page

Take print out for future need.

Check notice here.

