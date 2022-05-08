Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2021: Correction window closes tomorrow
employment news

SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2021: Correction window closes tomorrow

Tomorrow, May 9, the Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application correction period for the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021.
SSC MTS & Havaldar exam 2021: Correction window to closes tomorrow(ssc.nic.in)
Updated on May 08, 2022 12:20 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission will close the application correction for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 tomorrow, on May 9. Candidates who wist to make changes in their application form can do so through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

“The window for application form correction will be opened from 05.05.2022 to 09.05.2022. Any Candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period,” reads the official notification.

The computer based exam (Paper I) will be conducted on July 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 3603 posts in the organisation.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in

Login to the account by entering the details

Make changes in the application form and click on submit

Once done, click on submit

Download the confirmation page 

Take print out for future need.

Check notice here.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc mts
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP