Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today

employment news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:02 PM IST

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 notification has been released. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on August 20, 2022. The registration process begins today on August 20 and will end on September 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade „C‟ & „D‟ Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: August 20, 2022
  • Closing date of application: September 5, 2022
  • Last date for payment through Challan: September 6, 2022
  • Date of window for application form correction: September 7, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 12 standard or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University. Candidates who want to apply for Grade C should be between 18 to 30 years and Grade D should be between 18 to 27 years.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc sarkari naukri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP