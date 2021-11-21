Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SVPUAT, Meerut invites applications to recruit assistant professors

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut to recruit 51 assistant professors in various colleges.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology (SVPUAT), Meerut has invited applications to recruit assistant professors in various disciplines and colleges. A total of 51 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of the university and the last date for submission of the forms is December 10.

“Applications are invited in online mode for teaching posts in various colleges at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut,” the job notification reads.

Candidates should go through the official job notification regarding educational qualification and age limit before applying.

SVPUAT Meerut recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

  • Open the university website, svbpmeerut.ac.in
  • Click on recruitment link
  • Download the job advertisement
  • Click on apply button on the website
  • Register on the website
  • Fill the application form
  • Upload all documents on the website
  • Submit the documents
  • Submit the application form
  • Deposit the application fee

 

assistant professor recruitment drive
